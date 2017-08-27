Family of Killeen sailor who died in USS McCain explosion starts memorial scholarship

SINGAPORE (AP/KXXV) - The U.S. Navy says divers have recovered the remains of all 10 sailors who went missing after the USS John S. McCain and an oil tanker collided near Singapore last week.

The mother of one of the sailors, 20-year-old John "CJ" Hoagland from Killeen, said the family is headed to Dover to pick up his remains.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the John Henry Hoagland, III Memorial Scholarship. You can donate by clicking here or calling the Killeen ISD Education Foundation at 254-336-0181.

The Japan-based 7th Fleet said Monday that Navy and Marine Corps divers had found the remains. They had been searching in flooded compartments of the destroyer after the damaged ship docked in Singapore.

The cause of the Aug. 21 collision is under investigation.

