H-E-B sets up mobile kitchens, disaster response units in Victoria

H-E-B said that they have mobilized their Emergency Response Team to help victims of Hurricane Harvey in Victoria. 

The Emergency Response Team includes their Disaster Response Units and the H-E-B Mobile Kitchens. 

They said that the convoy of 15 vehicles included the DRUs, two H-E-B mobile kitchens, water and fuel tankers and H-E-B trailers. The convoy will bring relief supplies and services to the affected hurricane area. 

Supplied include food, water, ice, dry goods and medicine. 

H-E-B's DRUs are fully equipped with an H-E-B Pharmacy and mobile Business Services unit, which allows displaced residents to fill prescriptions, cash checks and pay bills, as well as provide access to an ATM. The H-E-B Mobile Kitchens, two 45-foot-long food preparation facilities that are each designed to serve up to 2,500 meals per hour, will set up and serve hot meals to first responders and storm victims.

