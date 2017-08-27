H-E-B sets up mobile kitchens, disaster response units in Victoria

H-E-B said that they have mobilized their Emergency Response Team to help victims of Hurricane Harvey in Victoria.

The Emergency Response Team includes their Disaster Response Units and the H-E-B Mobile Kitchens.

Our mobile kitchens are open at Victoria 2 (1505 East Rio Grande) & serving our community! https://t.co/IPJqZn2pWD pic.twitter.com/V2nFl31HLt — H-E-B (@HEB) August 27, 2017

They said that the convoy of 15 vehicles included the DRUs, two H-E-B mobile kitchens, water and fuel tankers and H-E-B trailers. The convoy will bring relief supplies and services to the affected hurricane area.

Supplied include food, water, ice, dry goods and medicine.

Our disaster relief units have landed in Victoria and are setting up in hopes to serve dinner tonight. pic.twitter.com/jR202uPA9q — H-E-B (@HEB) August 27, 2017

H-E-B's DRUs are fully equipped with an H-E-B Pharmacy and mobile Business Services unit, which allows displaced residents to fill prescriptions, cash checks and pay bills, as well as provide access to an ATM. The H-E-B Mobile Kitchens, two 45-foot-long food preparation facilities that are each designed to serve up to 2,500 meals per hour, will set up and serve hot meals to first responders and storm victims.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.