Even through a flood, some residents find a way to have fun

Although many are in the midst of devastation in their neighborhoods, there are some who are searching for the little joys in life.

There are a few people who have posted videos to social media showing some street surfing. The post says they're in Galveston.

There is also a video floating around from a family in Houston who decided to catch their dinner... in their living room!

Some commenters are saying "when life gives you lemons, make lemonade."

