Even through a flood, some residents find a way to have fun

By Amber Stegall, Digital Content Manager
Although many are in the midst of devastation in their neighborhoods, there are some who are searching for the little joys in life.

There are a few people who have posted videos to social media showing some street surfing. The post says they're in Galveston.

There is also a video floating around from a family in Houston who decided to catch their dinner... in their living room!

Some commenters are saying "when life gives you lemons, make lemonade." 

