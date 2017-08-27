Governor: 316,000 power outages, 50 counties declared state disaster areas after Harvey

Texas Governor Greg Abbott held a press conference Sunday afternoon to give an update on Hurricane Harvey's damage.

The governor has declared 19 counties federal disaster areas and 50 counties state disaster areas.

The governor said that the National and State Guard has activated 3,000 servicemen, 500 vehicles, 6 shelter centers and 14 aircraft to help assist with the destruction that Hurricane Harvey has left in South Texas.

He also said 400 people with TxDOT have been working primarily in Corpus Christi and Victoria repairing signs and removing debris. They are also working to restore ferry service to Port Aransas.

There are more than 250 highway closures in the state, and there are at least 316,000 power outages. That number did not include an update from Houston.

The Texas Commission of Environmental Quality is working in Corpus Christi to improve the quality of water. They are currently collecting water samples.

Texas Task Force 1 and 2 have been conducting search and rescue missions in Houston, Victoria, Corpus Christi, Rockport and Aransas Pass.

The governor said the state has been receiving assistance from Nebraska, Tennessee, Utah, California, Missouri, Ohio, Arizona and New York.

Texas Parks and Wildlife has sent 100 game wardens for water rescues in South Texas. They have been assisted by Lousiana and Florida. They have used 60 vessels and have conducted 19 water rescues in the Bastrop area.

The Texas Department of Public Safety has 1,750 troopers working in the area.

If you are looking to help, the governor encouraged people to contact the Red Cross and indicate that you want to help with the Texas flood efforts. You can contact them at redcross.org or 1-800-RED-CROSS.

The Red Cross is currently providing around 130,000 meals a day.

The governor also said that 25 buses are headed to Brazoria County to help bus out evacuees. There are also 60 buses in Houston that are prepared to take evacuees.

Also, a Regional District Center has been set up for food delivery. The locations for the deliveries will be set up by tomorrow.

