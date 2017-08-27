Governor: 316,000 power outages, 50 counties declared state disaster areas after Harvey

The National Weather Service has declared a flash flood emergency in the Houston area on Sunday.More >>
The National Weather Service has declared a flash flood emergency in the Houston area on Sunday.More >>
Rescuers pluck hundreds of people from rising floodwaters left in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.More >>
Rescuers pluck hundreds of people from rising floodwaters left in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.More >>
Brazoria County is now under a mandatory evacuation. Major TJ Cruz, the public information officer for Bell County, says the first bus of evacuees should arrive at the Bell County Expo Center in Belton, TX tonight.More >>
Brazoria County is now under a mandatory evacuation. Major TJ Cruz, the public information officer for Bell County, says the first bus of evacuees should arrive at the Bell County Expo Center in Belton, TX tonight.More >>
Here is a list of schools, businesses and government offices closed due to the flooding in our area. If you have a closing to report, email newsroom@kxxv.com.More >>
Here is a list of schools, businesses and government offices closed due to the flooding in our area. If you have a closing to report, email newsroom@kxxv.com.More >>