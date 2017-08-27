15 senior citizens evacuated from nursing home near Houston

Fifteen senior citizens were evacuated from the La Vita Bella nursing home in Dickinson, according to The Daily News in Galveston County.
A photo of the senior citizens sitting in flooded waters went viral on Twitter on Sunday.
La vita Bella nursing home in Dickinson Texas is almost underwater with nursing home patients pic.twitter.com/oCNkrgoRZY— Timothy J. McIntosh (@DividendsMGR) August 27, 2017
The poster of the viral photo, Timothy McIntosh, later tweeted that the National Guard and the Galveston City Emergency crew rescued the senior citizens.
RESCUED!! Thank you to the National Guard & the Galveston City Emergency crew for our rescue; @GalvestonOEM #houstonflood @NationalGuard— Timothy J. McIntosh (@DividendsMGR) August 27, 2017
