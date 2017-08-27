15 senior citizens evacuated from nursing home near Houston - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

15 senior citizens evacuated from nursing home near Houston

DICKINSON, TX (KXXV) -

Fifteen senior citizens were evacuated from the La Vita Bella nursing home in Dickinson, according to The Daily News in Galveston County

A photo of the senior citizens sitting in flooded waters went viral on Twitter on Sunday. 

The poster of the viral photo, Timothy McIntosh, later tweeted that the National Guard and the Galveston City Emergency crew rescued the senior citizens.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly