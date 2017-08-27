Two people die in two-vehicle accident due to wet roads

The Texas Department of Public Safety said two people died in a car accident in Killeen due to wet roads during rain.

On Aug. 26 at around 10:55 a.m., a two vehicle crash happened on US 281 around 10.4 miles north of Hamilton.

It was raining at the time of the accident.

A 2015 Honda Civic was traveling south bound and a 2015 Ford pickup was traveling north bound.

The Honda lost traction due to the wet road conditions and crossed into the north bound traffic lane.

The Ford struck the passenger side of the Honda.

The Honda had a driver and one passenger.

The Ford had a driver with no passengers.

The driver of the Honda was identified as 57-year-old Wanda Wehmeyer, of Little Elm, Texas.

The passenger in the Honda was identified as 36-year-old Jamie Gutierrez, of McKinney, Texas.

Both Wehmeyer and Gutierrez were pronounced dead at the scene by Judge James Lively.

The driver of the Ford was identified as50-year-old Randy McKinney, of Cleburne, Texas.

McKinney was transported by ambulance to Hamilton General Hospital for treatment of non-incapacitating injuries.

Next of kin of the decedents have already been notified.

No charges have been filed as a result of this investigation.

