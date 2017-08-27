More than 2,000 Texas Guardmen activated for Hurricane Harvey operation

Gov. Greg Abbott ordered more than 2,000 members of the Texas Military Department's Army National Guard, Air National Guard and Texas State Guard to assist in recovery efforts following Hurricane Harvey.
Soldiers and Airmen are currently providing support to flooding regions of Houston and the Texas Gulf Coast.
Guardsmen are assisting in search and rescue operations, swift water rescues and evacuations of flooding areas.
Members of the Texas State Guard are mobilized to provide local shelter operations and provide a tracking system that helps evacuees locate loved ones checking into shelters.
Additional Guardsmen are on standby and will join operations as requested by the Texas Department of Emergency Management.
Hurricane Harvey is the first hurricane to make a direct landfall on the Texas coast since 2008.
