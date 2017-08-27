Police investigating aggravated robbery of convenience store

The Waco Police Department said they are looking for a suspect in an aggravated robbery case of a convenience store.

On Aug. 27 at around 12:10 a.m. officers responded to a D&M Food Mart located at 501 East Waco Dr.

The male suspect was armed with a handgun and entered and robbed the store.

The suspect grabbed a male customer who was at the counter and placed the gun to the customers head.

The suspect then demanded money and cigarettes from the clerk. The clerk gave him cash and several packs of cigarettes.

The suspect fled the store last seen heading west.

There were multiple customers in the store when it was robbed, to include the victim that had the gun placed to his head.

All witnesses left the scene before officers arrived.

The suspect was last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants, a green skull mask with spiky lime green hair. He is described as 5-7 to 5-9, around 200 lbs.

No injuries were reported and no arrests have been made.

