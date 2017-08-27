Texas Department of Criminal Justice captures escaped inmate - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Texas Department of Criminal Justice captures escaped inmate

(Source: Texas Department of Criminal Justice) (Source: Texas Department of Criminal Justice)
(Source: Texas Department of Criminal Justice) (Source: Texas Department of Criminal Justice)
HUNTSVILLE, TX (KXXV) -

The Texas Department of Justice said they have captured an escaped inmate.

They were looking for 35-year-old Aaron Ray Williams who escaped from the Skyview Unit in Rusk, Texas early Sunday morning on Aug. 27.

The inmate is serving a 35-year sentence for burglary of a building in Smith County. 

He is about 5'9" tall and weighs about 137 lbs. 

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly