Several road closures in Burleson County

The Burleson County Sheriff's Office said there are several road closures throughout the county.

Below the list of the road closures:

Ave D/11th st Somerville

County Road 422

County Road 307

FM 1362S between CR 224 and CR 225

County Road 272 at County Road 270

County Road 423

County Road 424

County Road 119

County Road 201

FM 50 at FM 1361

FM 3058 at County Road 236

FM 1362S at County Road 226

St Hwy 36 at County Road 377

County Road 205

FM 2039 at FM 60E

FM 50 at County Road 434

FM 60W at County Road 120

FM 166 at County Road 307

FM 2155 at County Road 272

County Road 333 at Poor Farm rd

Big Creek Forest dr

FM 50 at County Road 257

County Road 202

FM 2000 at 6900 block

If shelter is needed in Burleson County go to First Baptist Church located at 501 W Mustang, Caldwell.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.