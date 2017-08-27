Several road closures in Burleson County - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Several road closures in Burleson County

BURLESON COUNTY, TX (KXXV) -

The Burleson County Sheriff's Office said there are several road closures throughout the county. 

Below the list of the road closures: 

  • Ave D/11th st Somerville
  • County Road 422
  • County Road 307
  • FM 1362S between CR 224 and CR 225
  • County Road 272 at County Road 270
  • County Road 423
  • County Road 424
  • County Road 119
  • County Road 201
  • FM 50 at FM 1361
  • FM 3058 at County Road 236
  • FM 1362S at County Road 226
  • St Hwy 36 at County Road 377
  • County Road 205
  • FM 2039 at FM 60E
  • FM 50 at County Road 434
  • FM 60W at County Road 120
  • FM 166 at County Road 307
  • FM 2155 at County Road 272
  • County Road 333 at Poor Farm rd
  • Big Creek Forest dr
  • FM 50 at County Road 257
  • County Road 202
  • FM 2000 at 6900 block

If shelter is needed in Burleson County go to First Baptist Church located at 501 W Mustang, Caldwell. 

