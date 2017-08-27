Road closures in College Station due to repair from flooding

McAllester Lane is imminently going to be compromised by instability of excavation near the roadway due to the amount of rainfall received in the last 24 hours.

Brazos County Road & Bridge has a crew out there and has provided a very temporary fix and will keep a crew on site to monitor the situation for life safety. There is no hope that Brazos County Road & Bridge can keep the road from collapsing into the sand pit.

There are approximately 17 dwellings beyond this point that are affected with no alternative ways in or out for residents.

Brazos County Emergency Management along with Brazos County Sheriff’s Office are attempting to contact the residents and advise them of the situation.

If you live in the area you are urged to contact the Community Emergency Operations Center at 979-821-1018 for information.

