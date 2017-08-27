Road closures in College Station due to repair from flooding - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Road closures in College Station due to repair from flooding

(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
COLLEGE STATION, TX (KXXV) -

McAllester Lane is imminently going to be compromised by instability of excavation near the roadway due to the amount of rainfall received in the last 24 hours.

Brazos County Road & Bridge has a crew out there and has provided a very temporary fix and will keep a crew on site to monitor the situation for life safety.  There is no hope that Brazos County Road & Bridge can keep the road from collapsing into the sand pit.

There are approximately 17 dwellings beyond this point that are affected with no alternative ways in or out for residents.

Brazos County Emergency Management along with Brazos County Sheriff’s Office are attempting to contact the residents and advise them of the situation.

If you live in the area you are urged to contact the Community Emergency Operations Center at 979-821-1018 for information.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Major flood emergency declared in Houston area

    Major flood emergency declared in Houston area

    Sunday, August 27 2017 8:42 AM EDT2017-08-27 12:42:45 GMT

    The National Weather Service has declared a flash flood emergency in the Houston area on Sunday.

    More >>

    The National Weather Service has declared a flash flood emergency in the Houston area on Sunday.

    More >>

  • North Korea fires short-range missiles in latest test

    North Korea fires short-range missiles in latest test

    Friday, August 25 2017 6:58 PM EDT2017-08-25 22:58:52 GMT
    Sunday, August 27 2017 9:29 AM EDT2017-08-27 13:29:58 GMT
    In this July 6, 2017, file photo, soldiers gather in Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang, North Korea, to celebrate the test launch of North Korea's first intercontinental ballistic missile two days earlier. (Source: (AP Photo/Jon Chol Jin, File)In this July 6, 2017, file photo, soldiers gather in Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang, North Korea, to celebrate the test launch of North Korea's first intercontinental ballistic missile two days earlier. (Source: (AP Photo/Jon Chol Jin, File)

    South Korea says North Korea has fired several unidentified projectiles to the sea in what appears to be the latest weapons tests for the country that has been rapidly expanding its nuclear program. 

    More >>

    South Korea says North Korea has fired several unidentified projectiles to the sea in what appears to be the latest weapons tests for the country that has been rapidly expanding its nuclear weapons and missile program.

    More >>

  • Mayweather dominates McGregor in late rounds to go 50-0

    Mayweather dominates McGregor in late rounds to go 50-0

    Saturday, August 26 2017 8:29 PM EDT2017-08-27 00:29:53 GMT
    Sunday, August 27 2017 9:29 AM EDT2017-08-27 13:29:36 GMT

    The capacity crowd of 14,623 cheered McGregor on, but they quieted as the fight progressed and Mayweather showed his dominance.

    More >>

    The capacity crowd of 14,623 cheered McGregor on, but they quieted as the fight progressed and Mayweather showed his dominance.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly