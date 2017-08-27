Brazos Valley entering recovery phase from Harvey

It will be sometime before Burleson County has all of its roads fixed. County Judge Mike Sutherland says, at its peak, the county had more than 50 roads flooded or damaged because of Tropical Storm Harvey's torrential rain.

Many roads there and in Brazos County remain closed tonight. The only way in and out of the small Burleson County community of Clay being a winding farm to market road.

Judge Sutherland reports no deaths or major injuries in his county as did Deputy Nathan Dennis with the Brazos County Sheriff's Office yesterday. A few homes received water damage from flooding in both counties. Emergency workers in both counties report making high water rescues.

Standing water remains in some parts of the Brazos Valley. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warn of dangerous chemicals, diseases, and hidden objects in floodwater that can harm you.

-----------------------------

McAllester Lane is imminently going to be compromised by instability of excavation near the roadway due to the amount of rainfall received in the last 24 hours.

Brazos County Road & Bridge has a crew out there and has provided a very temporary fix and will keep a crew on site to monitor the situation for life safety. There is no hope that Brazos County Road & Bridge can keep the road from collapsing into the sand pit.

There are approximately 17 dwellings beyond this point that are affected with no alternative ways in or out for residents.

Brazos County Emergency Management along with Brazos County Sheriff’s Office are attempting to contact the residents and advise them of the situation.

Other road closures in the Brazos County are as follows:

Rock Prairie at Sulphur Springs and Lick Creek

Peach Creek Road east of Highway 6

Palsaota between Mockingbird and Groesbeck

Dumas at MLK

Wilderness Dr in Raintree Subdivision (water over roadway)

Royder Road near Greens Prairie (water over roadway)

If you live in the area you are urged to contact the Community Emergency Operations Center at 979-821-1018 for information.

