At least 5 dead as Harvey slams Texas coast, causing floods

South Korea says North Korea has fired several unidentified projectiles to the sea in what appears to be the latest weapons tests for the country that has been rapidly expanding its nuclear program.More >>
The capacity crowd of 14,623 cheered McGregor on, but they quieted as the fight progressed and Mayweather showed his dominance.More >>
Hurricane Harvey has settled in over southeast Texas, dumping torrents of rain and lashing the state's Gulf Coast with dangerous and damaging winds.More >>
President Donald Trump has pardoned former Sheriff Joe Arpaio following his conviction for intentionally disobeying a judge's order in an immigration case.More >>
If you have family or friends in South Texas, now is the time to evacuate.More >>
