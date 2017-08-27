At least 5 dead as Harvey slams Texas coast, causing floods - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

At least 5 dead as Harvey slams Texas coast, causing floods

HOUSTON, TX (KXXV) -

The National Weather Service said that 5 people have died in the Houston area. 

It is not confirmed if the 5 deaths are flood-related.

Over 1,000 high water rescues have been made in the Houston area overnight, according to the National Weather Service.

