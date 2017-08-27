Major flood emergency declared in Houston area

The National Weather Service has declared a flash flood emergency in the Houston area on Sunday.

The Houston Fire Department said they are receiving reports of water going into the second story of houses and apartment complexes in the Southern part of the city.

Some streams in the area are eight to ten feet over banks.

The Harris County Flood Control District is asking that people to avoid going into their attic but to find a way onto the roof.

The 911 system in Houston has been at capacity throughout the night as rainfall has intensified from Tropical Storm Harvey.

The National Weather Service is calling the flooding epic and catastrophic for the Houston and Galveston region. Harvey is not expected to have a lot of movement over the next few days.

