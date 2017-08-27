Boil water notice for certain residents in Temple - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Boil water notice for certain residents in Temple

TEMPLE, TX (KXXV) -

A water boil notice has been issued for the customers of the Tangle Wood Subdivision that is served by Moffat Water Supply Cooperation is under a boil water notice in Temple until further notice due to a major water main break.

