Coast Guard suspends search for missing person after Hurricane Harvey

The Coast Guard has suspended its search for a missing person.

On Aug. 26 the search was suspended. The missing person was last seen aboard a fishing about 30 miles southwest of Port Fourchon, Louisiana.

The Coast Guard searched a total of 2,630 square nautical miles of the Gulf of Mexico over the course of nearly 60 hours for Roy Kerwood.

Watchstanders at Sector New Orleans received a report at approximately 8 a.m. on Thursday that a man had gone missing aboard the fishing vessel How You Doing 2 and was last seen by crew members at 4 a.m. that morning.

