All power has been restored in Waco

All power has been restored in the Waco area.

There were more than 700 people without power in Waco, according to the Oncor power outage map.

According to Oncor, the power was estimated to be restored by 4 a.m.

If you need to report an outage, click here or call 1-888-313-4747.

