Hundreds without power in Waco

By Amber Stegall, Digital Content Manager
WACO, TX (KXXV) -

There are more than 700 people without power in Waco, according to the Oncor power outage map.

According to Oncor, the power is estimated to be restored by 4 a.m.

If you need to report an outage, click here or call 1-888-313-4747.

