UPDATE: Power has been restored to most of Bell County

Power has been restored to most of Bell County. About 50 people are still without power.

There were more than 400 people without power in Bell County, according to the Oncor power outage map.

The map shows about 33 customers without power in Belton, 124 in Temple, 241 without power in Killeen and 20 in Copperas Cove.

There is no word on how long the power is expected to be out in those areas.

If you need to report an outage, click here or call 1-888-313-4747.

