Hundreds without power in Bell County

There are more than 700 people without power in Bell County, according to the Oncor power outage map.

The map shows more than 500 customers without power in Temple and the other 200 without power in Killeen.

There is no word on how long the power is expected to be out in those areas.

If you need to report an outage, click here or call 1-888-313-4747.

