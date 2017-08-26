Two in critical condition after near drowning incident on Lake B - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Two in critical condition after near drowning incident on Lake Bryan

By Mayra Monroy, Digital Content Producer
BRYAN, TX (KXXV) -

Two people are in critical condition after an incident on Lake Bryan. 

Bryan police said that the incident happened at 6 p.m. Two adults were swimming in Lake Bryan when they became in distress. Another person that was with them saved one and an officer that was flagged down saved the other. 

Both victims were transported to St. Joseph Hospital. 

