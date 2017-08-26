Two dead after drowning incident on Lake Bryan

Two people died on after a drowning incident on Lake Bryan on Aug. 26.

On Sep. 2, 25-year-old Shalini Singh, from India, succumbed to her injuries she sustained when he and three friends went swimming in the lake, police said. On Aug. 29, 24-year-old Nikhil Bhatia, also from India died from injuries in the same incident.

Bryan police said that the incident happened at 6 p.m. Bhatia and a Singh started to drown when two other friends flagged down a bystander at the lake. The bystander pulled Bhatia out of the water and an officer that was flagged down saved Singh.

The bystander and the officer performed CPR on Bhatia and Singh until more officers and medical personnel arrived.

All four were international students at Texas A&M.

