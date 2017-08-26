One dead after drowning incident on Lake Bryan

One man has died on after a drowning incident on Lake Bryan on Aug. 26.

On Tuesday, 24-year-old Nikhil Bhatia, from India, succumbed to injuries he sustained when he and three friends went swimming in the lake, police said.

Bryan police said that the incident happened at 6 p.m. Bhatia and a 25-year-old woman started to drown when two other friends flagged down a bystander at the lake. The bystander pulled Bhatia out of the water and an officer that was flagged down saved the woman.

The bystander and the officer performed CPR on Bhatia and the woman until more officers and medical personnel arrived.

The woman is still in critical condition.

All four were international students at Texas A&M.

