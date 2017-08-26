Road worker crossing interstate caused multi vehicle crash

The Waco Police Department said several people resulted injured after a major crash on I-35.

On Aug. 27 at around 6:10 p.m. Waco police, Waco fire, ETMC, and other first responders responded to an injury crash involving two passenger vehicles and two 18-wheelers with possible entrapment.

This crash caused the entire southbound lanes to be blocked.

Upon arrival, officers discovered seven people inside a red 2016 Chevrolet Traverse with two people trapped in the vehicle.

The Traverse was wedged under the 18-wheeler's trailer rear-end.

Waco Fire along with EMTC arrived on scene to help extricate the two trapped occupants.

After an hour and half of cutting most of the vehicle away, Waco Fire was able to free both occupants.

The driver was taken to Hillcrest ER with critical injuries and three other occupants were transported for minor injuries.

The investigation revealed that a single DBI employee was repairing a pothole in the southbound lanes.

As the employee crossed the interstate on foot, a non-contact vehicle described as a red Ford Pickup stopped in the lane of traffic which caused an 18-wheeler to stop quickly to avoid collision with the Red Ford Pickup.

The red Traverse braked hard as well but was partially struck from behind by a second 18-wheeler which took evasive action and pushed the Traverse under the first 18-wheeler.

After partially hitting the Traverse, the second 18-wheeler served into another lane and sideswiped a blue 2016 Mazda 3.

Waco Fire Hazmat crew was dispatched due to a ruptured fuel tank in one of the trucks.

The interstate was finally opened up about 10:45 p.m.

