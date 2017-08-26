Major crash shuts down southbound lanes of I-35

President Donald Trump has pardoned former Sheriff Joe Arpaio following his conviction for intentionally disobeying a judge's order in an immigration case.More >>
President Donald Trump has pardoned former Sheriff Joe Arpaio following his conviction for intentionally disobeying a judge's order in an immigration case.More >>
More than three years after Georgia lawmakers endorsed the project, a statue paying tribute to civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. will be installed on the state Capitol grounds.More >>
More than three years after Georgia lawmakers endorsed the project, a statue paying tribute to civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. will be installed on the state Capitol grounds.More >>
Hurricane Harvey has settled in over southeast Texas, dumping torrents of rain and lashing the state's Gulf Coast with dangerous and damaging winds.More >>
Hurricane Harvey has settled in over southeast Texas, dumping torrents of rain and lashing the state's Gulf Coast with dangerous and damaging winds.More >>
The Waco Police Department said they are working a major crash on I-35 between Waco Dr. and the Brazos River.More >>
The Waco Police Department said they are working a major crash on I-35 between Waco Dr. and the Brazos River.More >>
The Waco Animal Shelter, which is a sanctuary shelter, was on standby on Saturday morning for intake of pets in three counties in the path of Hurricane Harvey.More >>
The Waco Animal Shelter, which is a sanctuary shelter, was on standby on Saturday morning for intake of pets in three counties in the path of Hurricane Harvey.More >>