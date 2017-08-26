All lanes of I-35 open after major crash

President Donald Trump has pardoned former Sheriff Joe Arpaio following his conviction for intentionally disobeying a judge's order in an immigration case.More >>
President Donald Trump has pardoned former Sheriff Joe Arpaio following his conviction for intentionally disobeying a judge's order in an immigration case.More >>
Hurricane Harvey has settled in over southeast Texas, dumping torrents of rain and lashing the state's Gulf Coast with dangerous and damaging winds.More >>
Hurricane Harvey has settled in over southeast Texas, dumping torrents of rain and lashing the state's Gulf Coast with dangerous and damaging winds.More >>
The Texas Department of Transportation says all lanes of I-35 are now open after a major crash between Waco Dr. and the Brazos River.More >>
The Texas Department of Transportation says all lanes of I-35 are now open after a major crash between Waco Dr. and the Brazos River.More >>
The Aquarium at Rockport Harbor has closed until further notice after suffering damage from Hurricane Harvey.More >>
The Aquarium at Rockport Harbor has closed until further notice after suffering damage from Hurricane Harvey.More >>
As Ruben Sazon waited out Hurricane Harvey in his apartment Friday, he was certain that his roof was going to be ripped off. "The howl of the wind was amazing," he said, adding that "it came in with a roar."More >>
As Ruben Sazon waited out Hurricane Harvey in his apartment Friday, he was certain that his roof was going to be ripped off. "The howl of the wind was amazing," he said, adding that "it came in with a roar."More >>