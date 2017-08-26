All lanes of I-35 open after major crash

The Texas Department of Transportation says all lanes of I-35 are now open after a major crash between Waco Dr. and the Brazos River.

Officials on the scene said that a Chevy SUV and an 18-wheeler were involved in the accident. The SUV was trapped underneath the 18-wheeler. There were six passengers in the SUV. Four of the passengers were able to get out and two, including the driver, had to be removed by the fire department.

Injuries are unknown at this time but all passengers were responsive.

