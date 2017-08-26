Coast Guard rescued 17 people, dog after Hurricane Harvey

The U.S. Coast Guard said that they rescued 15 people near Port Aransas and 2 people and their dog in Rockport after Hurricane Harvey on Saturday.

They said they people in Port Aransas were on vessels when they were rescued. In Rockport, the people were spotted by the Coast Guard when they were searching in their helicopter.

“This case included 2 Coast Guard MH-65 helicopters collaborating in a great effort to save multiple lives. To complete the evolution quickly and take these mariners out of harms way, the aircrews delivered the survivors to a drop off point and the Signet Constellation transported the survivors to a safer location,” according to Capt. Tony Hahn, commander, Sector Corpus Christi.

