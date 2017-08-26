Coast Guard rescues 15 people from Port Aransas

The Coast Guard has rescued 15 people aboard vessels in distress near Port Aransas on Sat. Aug. 26.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Corpus Christi received notifications of people in distress aboard the vessels Sabine Pass, Sandy Point, and Signet Enterprise.

Watchstanders directed a launch of two Coast Guard Air Station Corpus Christi MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrews.

Coast Guard aircrews are conducting several search and rescue cases to include:

- Seven people were rescued aboard the tugboat Sabine and airlifted to a rig near Aransas Pass.

- Four people were rescued aboard the vessel Signet Enterprise that was taking on water and airlifted to safety.

- Four people rescued aboard vessel Sandy Point.

“This case included 2 Coast Guard MH-65 helicopters collaborating in a great effort to save multiple lives. To complete the evolution quickly and take these mariners out of harms way, the aircrews delivered the survivors to a drop off point and the Signet Constellation transported the survivors to a safer location,” according to Capt. Tony Hahn, commander, Sector Corpus Christi. “This was a great effort between our Coast Guard aircrews and Signet Constellation’s crew in very dangerous conditions.”

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.