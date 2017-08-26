85 Walmart, Sam’s Club locations closed along the Texas Gulf Coast

According to officials with Walmart and Sam's Club, more than 85 Walmart stores and Sam’s Club locations throughout South Texas, are closed due to flooding, power outages, road closures or mandatory evacuations.

Officials say they are planning to reopen the stores as quickly as possible.

"Our top priority right now is to ensure the safety of our associates and residents throughout the region," said officials in a news release.

They say they're working with American Red Cross, Salvation Army, Convoy of Hope and others on responding to the needs and supporting the community

"795 emergency truckloads of supplies, primarily water, have been shipped or are en-route to the South Texas region. An additional 1,700 truckloads of water are scheduled to arrive in the region over the next week."

Walmart sent a truckload of water to the staging area at the Community Center in Victoria.

Store 5460 in Portland and store 470 in Corpus Christi each received a truckload of water that is being provided free to customers while the stores remain closed due to the storm.

Stores that are now re-opened:

#385 on Broadway in Cuero

#1067 on Texana St in Hallettsville

#503 on Milam in Columbus

#463 on FM 351 in Beeville

#1494 on S. Staples St. in Corpus Christi

#464 on US-77 in Corpus Christi

#442 on E. General Cavasos Blvd. In Kingsville

#791 on E. Main St. in Alice

The company continues to accelerate deliveries of water and emergency supplies to the stores in greatest need throughout the region; items include cleaning supplies, pet food, batteries, diapers, baby formula, hand sanitizer, first aid supplies, fans, generators, candles, flashlights, propane, rainwear, tarps, gas cans and related items to stores throughout the region.

Walmart and the Walmart Foundation have announced a disaster relief donation of at least $1 million to organizations helping in response to Hurricane Harvey.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.