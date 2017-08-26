21 Walmart, 9 Sam’s Club locations are currently closed along the Texas Gulf Coast

According to officials with Walmart and Sam's Club, 21 Walmart stores and nine Sam's Club locations along the Texas Gulf Coast and surrounding areas are closed due to power outages, road closures and mandatory evacuations.

Officials say they are planning to reopen the stores as quickly as possible.

Currently, Houston, San Antonio and Austin stores are up and running, with the exception of WM Supercenter #1279 on Fwy 45, and Sam’s Club #8245 and #8274 in Houston, which are closed. Additional stores in these metro areas could close as waters rise in low lying areas.

Our logistics, transportation and operations teams are working to get emergency items on the shelves as quickly as possible for customers, while maintaining the safety of our drivers. Within the past 24 hours, we have shipped 265 truckloads of water and another 38 truckloads of emergency supplies to stores throughout South Texas.

Walmart is sending mobile pharmacies to Rockport, Portland and Aransas Pass.

Walmart and the Walmart Foundation have announced a disaster relief donation of at least $1 million to organizations helping in response to Hurricane Harvey.

