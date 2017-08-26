Lorena VFD to deliver 15,000 lbs of clothes, 2,000 lbs of food to Harvey victims

The Lorena Volunteer Fire Department accepted donations to send down to Rockport in light of devastation from Hurricane Harvey on Sunday.

The VFD said that the donation collection was a huge success.

They released preliminary numbers of what was donated:

400 cases of water/Gatorade

15,000 lbs of clothes

450 lbs of shoes

2,000 lbs of non-perishable food

1,200 lbs of toiletries

450 lbs of dog/cat food

The Lorena Fire Volunteer Department will be in contact with the emergency personnel in the area to get the donations to South Texas.

