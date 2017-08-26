Lorena Fire Department to accept donations to send to Rockport

The Lorena Fire Department will be accepting donations to send down to Rockport in light of devastation from Hurricane Harvey.

The donations will take place Aug. 27 from 9 a.m to 3 p.m.

The Lorena Fire Department will be in contact with the emergency personnel in the area to get those down.

The items the fire department would like to collect are clothing of all types and sizes for both men and women and non-perishable food items as well as water and Gatorade.

If you would like to donate items you can take them to the Lorena Vol Fire Department at 104 E. Center St. Lorena 76655.

