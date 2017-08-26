Photo of dog carrying bag of dog food after Harvey goes viral - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Photo of dog carrying bag of dog food after Harvey goes viral

SINTON, TX (KXXV) -

A photo of a dog carrying an entire bag of dog food in Sinton, TX after Hurricane Harvey has gone viral on Facebook. Sinton is outside of Corpus Christi.

The woman who posted the photo, Tiele Dockens, said that the owner has been found. The dog, Otis, had just got out into the street.

