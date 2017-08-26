Photo of dog carrying bag of dog food after Harvey goes viral

A photo of a dog carrying an entire bag of dog food in Sinton, TX after Hurricane Harvey has gone viral on Facebook. Sinton is outside of Corpus Christi.
The woman who posted the photo, Tiele Dockens, said that the owner has been found. The dog, Otis, had just got out into the street.
Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.
Governor Greg Abbott expanded his state disaster declaration on Aug. 26 to include 20 additional Texas counties in response to the damage caused by Hurricane Harvey.More >>
Governor Greg Abbott expanded his state disaster declaration on Aug. 26 to include 20 additional Texas counties in response to the damage caused by Hurricane Harvey.More >>
Hurricane Harvey has settled in over southeast Texas, dumping torrents of rain and lashing the state's Gulf Coast with dangerous and damaging winds.More >>
Hurricane Harvey has settled in over southeast Texas, dumping torrents of rain and lashing the state's Gulf Coast with dangerous and damaging winds.More >>
President Donald Trump has pardoned former Sheriff Joe Arpaio following his conviction for intentionally disobeying a judge's order in an immigration case.More >>
President Donald Trump has pardoned former Sheriff Joe Arpaio following his conviction for intentionally disobeying a judge's order in an immigration case.More >>
Trump may have left open the possibility of allowing some transgender individuals already in uniform to remain in the military.More >>
Trump may have left open the possibility of allowing some transgender individuals already in uniform to remain in the military.More >>
The U.S. Coast Guard said that they rescued 15 people near Port Aransas and 2 people and their dog in Rockport after Hurricane Harvey on Saturday.More >>
The U.S. Coast Guard said that they rescued 15 people near Port Aransas and 2 people and their dog in Rockport after Hurricane Harvey on Saturday.More >>