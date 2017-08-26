Parts of Central Texas added to state disaster declaration - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Parts of Central Texas added to state disaster declaration

(Source: KXXV) (Source: KXXV)
TEXAS (KXXV) -

Governor Greg Abbott expanded his state disaster declaration on Aug. 26 to include 20 additional Texas counties in response to the damage caused by Hurricane Harvey.

These counties include Atascosa, Bexar, Brazos, Caldwell, Cameron, Comal, Grimes, Guadalupe, Hardin, Jasper, Kerr, Lee, Leon, Madison, Montgomery, Newton, Tyler, Walker, Washington, and Willacy.

"The addition of these counties to the state disaster declaration will continue to allow Texas to quickly deploy all available resources to those affected by this devastating storm," said Governor Abbott. "Hurricane Harvey has had a catastrophic impact on Texans and their property, and this declaration will help them rebuild and recover. The state will continue to provide as much aid as possible to these communities that have already lost so much."

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved. 

  • NewsMore>>

  • Parts of Central Texas added to state disaster declaration

    Parts of Central Texas added to state disaster declaration

    Saturday, August 26 2017 2:40 PM EDT2017-08-26 18:40:57 GMT
    (Source: KXXV)(Source: KXXV)

    Governor Greg Abbott expanded his state disaster declaration on Aug. 26 to include 20 additional Texas counties in response to the damage caused by Hurricane Harvey.

    More >>

    Governor Greg Abbott expanded his state disaster declaration on Aug. 26 to include 20 additional Texas counties in response to the damage caused by Hurricane Harvey.

    More >>

  • In Harvey's wake: smashed homes, businesses and heavy rain

    In Harvey's wake: smashed homes, businesses and heavy rain

    Saturday, August 26 2017 4:27 AM EDT2017-08-26 08:27:52 GMT
    Saturday, August 26 2017 2:40 PM EDT2017-08-26 18:40:21 GMT

    Hurricane Harvey has settled in over southeast Texas, dumping torrents of rain and lashing the state's Gulf Coast with dangerous and damaging winds.

    More >>

    Hurricane Harvey has settled in over southeast Texas, dumping torrents of rain and lashing the state's Gulf Coast with dangerous and damaging winds.

    More >>

  • North Korea fires short-range missiles in latest test

    North Korea fires short-range missiles in latest test

    Friday, August 25 2017 6:58 PM EDT2017-08-25 22:58:52 GMT
    Saturday, August 26 2017 2:30 PM EDT2017-08-26 18:30:06 GMT
    In this July 6, 2017, file photo, soldiers gather in Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang, North Korea, to celebrate the test launch of North Korea's first intercontinental ballistic missile two days earlier. (Source: (AP Photo/Jon Chol Jin, File)In this July 6, 2017, file photo, soldiers gather in Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang, North Korea, to celebrate the test launch of North Korea's first intercontinental ballistic missile two days earlier. (Source: (AP Photo/Jon Chol Jin, File)

    South Korea says North Korea has fired several unidentified projectiles to the sea in what appears to be the latest weapons tests for the country that has been rapidly expanding its nuclear program. 

    More >>

    South Korea says North Korea has fired several unidentified projectiles to the sea in what appears to be the latest weapons tests for the country that has been rapidly expanding its nuclear weapons and missile program.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly