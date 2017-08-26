Parts of Central Texas added to state disaster declaration

Governor Greg Abbott expanded his state disaster declaration on Aug. 26 to include 20 additional Texas counties in response to the damage caused by Hurricane Harvey.

These counties include Atascosa, Bexar, Brazos, Caldwell, Cameron, Comal, Grimes, Guadalupe, Hardin, Jasper, Kerr, Lee, Leon, Madison, Montgomery, Newton, Tyler, Walker, Washington, and Willacy.

"The addition of these counties to the state disaster declaration will continue to allow Texas to quickly deploy all available resources to those affected by this devastating storm," said Governor Abbott. "Hurricane Harvey has had a catastrophic impact on Texans and their property, and this declaration will help them rebuild and recover. The state will continue to provide as much aid as possible to these communities that have already lost so much."

