Governor suspends hotel occupancy tax for evacuees

Governor Abbott issued a proclamation on Friday that suspended the state and local hotel and motel occupancy tax for relief effort personnel and victims of Hurricane Harvey.

The suspension will last 14 days from the day the governor issued his 30-countywide disaster declaration.

“There is no doubt that Hurricane Harvey is creating a temporary housing emergency in the state of Texas,” Governor Abbott said. “The state of Texas has a duty to ensure we are offering as much relief as possible to the victims, first responders, and relief-effort personnel, of this terrible storm. Reducing the cost of hotel accommodations is one part of that process."

