CTX Animal Shelter on standby for pets from coast

The Waco Animal Shelter, which is a sanctuary shelter, was on standby on Saturday morning for intake of pets in three counties in the path of Hurricane Harvey.

They have 33 kennels available for pets that may be with evacuees but are not accepted at shelters.

In anticipation of intake, the shelter asked the community for food donations, which shelter staff said has been overwhelming.

According to Humane Society of Central Texas Adoption Coordinator Leo Delgado, they have contingency plans in place to accommodate additional intake that may come from Central Texas.

