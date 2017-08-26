Wat Tha Truck providing food at Bell County Expo Center

The Wat Tha Truck is at the Bell County Expo Center handing out breakfast tacos for evacuees.

Owners of the truck, Jay and Christi Williams said if people are willing to donate food, they will stay here and cook a song as they need to.

They accept burger patties, hot dogs, hamburger and hot dog buns, sodas, and water.

