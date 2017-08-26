Flash flood warnings in effect through 11:30 a.m.

A Flash Flood Warning is in effect for Grimes, Brazos, and Central Burleson counties through 11:30 a.m.
Flash flood watches have been effect for Milam, Bell, Falls, Limestone, Freestone, Leon, Williamson, Madison, Burleson, Brazos and Robertson counties.
Stay with News Channel 25 for updates,
Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.
Hurricane Harvey has settled in over southeast Texas, dumping torrents of rain and lashing the state's Gulf Coast with dangerous and damaging winds.More >>
Hurricane Harvey has settled in over southeast Texas, dumping torrents of rain and lashing the state's Gulf Coast with dangerous and damaging winds.More >>
South Korea says North Korea has fired several unidentified projectiles to the sea in what appears to be the latest weapons tests for the country that has been rapidly expanding its nuclear program.More >>
South Korea says North Korea has fired several unidentified projectiles to the sea in what appears to be the latest weapons tests for the country that has been rapidly expanding its nuclear weapons and missile program.More >>
President Donald Trump has pardoned former Sheriff Joe Arpaio following his conviction for intentionally disobeying a judge's order in an immigration case.More >>
President Donald Trump has pardoned former Sheriff Joe Arpaio following his conviction for intentionally disobeying a judge's order in an immigration case.More >>
The Bell County Sheriff's Office said that the Bell County Expo Center will no longer be taking evacuees from South Texas.More >>
The Bell County Sheriff's Office said that the Bell County Expo Center will no longer be taking evacuees from South Texas.More >>
A Flash Flood Warning is in effect for Grimes, Brazos, and Central Burleson counties through 11:30 a.m.More >>
A Flash Flood Warning is in effect for Grimes, Brazos, and Central Burleson counties through 11:30 a.m.More >>