Flash flood warnings in effect through 11:30 a.m.

A Flash Flood Warning is in effect for Grimes, Brazos, and Central Burleson counties through 11:30 a.m.

Flash flood watches have been effect for Milam, Bell, Falls, Limestone, Freestone, Leon, Williamson, Madison, Burleson, Brazos and Robertson counties.

Stay with News Channel 25 for updates,

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.