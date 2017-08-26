Flash flood warnings in effect through 11:30 a.m. - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Flash flood warnings in effect through 11:30 a.m.

CENTRAL TEXAS (KXXV) -

A Flash Flood Warning is in effect for Grimes, Brazos, and Central Burleson counties through 11:30 a.m.

Flash flood watches have been effect for Milam, Bell, Falls, Limestone, Freestone, Leon, Williamson, Madison, Burleson, Brazos and Robertson counties. 

Stay with News Channel 25 for updates,

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly