Lake Air Little League championship parade postponed

Lake Air Little League championship parade postponed

(Source: Lake Air Little League) (Source: Lake Air Little League)
WACO, TX (KXXV) -

The City of Waco postponed the parade for the Lake Air Little League championship celebration that was planned for Saturday, Aug. 26 

The city says it plans to reschedule the parade. The plans will be announced next week. 

