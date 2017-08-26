Bell County Museum offering free admission, activities for evacu - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Bell County Museum offering free admission, activities for evacuees

(Source: Google Maps) (Source: Google Maps)
BELL COUNTY, TX (KXXV) -

The Bell County Museum is offering free admission, family activities, games and coffee for those evacuating due to Hurricane Harvey. 

Visitors are also welcome to visit the museum exhibits, including Bell County and World War I, which opened on Aug. 24.  

The museum is located at 201 N. Main St. in Belton. 

For more information, visit the Bell County Museum website.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly