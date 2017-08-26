Tornado watch through 1 p.m. - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Tornado watch through 1 p.m.

(Source: KXXV) (Source: KXXV)
CENTRAL TEXAS (KXXV) -

A tornado watch is in effect for Grimes, Burleson and Brazos counties until 1 p.m. on Saturday. 

Early Saturday morning, a tornado warning was issued for parts of Burleson and Brazos counties. That warning expired at 8:15 a.m. 

No tornado was confirmed in this area.  

