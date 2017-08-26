Tornado watch in effect until 1 p.m. - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Tornado watch in effect until 1 p.m.

(Source: KXXV) (Source: KXXV)
CENTRAL TEXAS (KXXV) -

A Tornado watch has been issued by the National Weather Service for Burleson and Brazos counties until 1 p.m. on Saturday. 

Stay with First Alert 25 for more updates. 

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly