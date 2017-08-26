Tornado warning until 8:15 a.m., watch through 1 p.m. - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Tornado warning until 8:15 a.m., watch through 1 p.m.

(Source: KXXV) (Source: KXXV)
CENTRAL TEXAS (KXXV) -

A tornado warning has been issued by the National Weather Service for Burleson and Brazos counties until 8:15 a.m. on Saturday. 

This warning is radar indicated. South-Eastern Burleson County and South-Western Brazos County residents should take tornado precautions.

As of 8 a.m., no tornado has been confirmed in this area.  

A tornado watch has been issued for Grimes, Brazos and Burleson counties until 1 p.m. 

Stay with First Alert 25 for more updates. 

