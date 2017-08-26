Tornado warning until 8:15 a.m., watch through 1 p.m.

A tornado warning has been issued by the National Weather Service for Burleson and Brazos counties until 8:15 a.m. on Saturday.

This warning is radar indicated. South-Eastern Burleson County and South-Western Brazos County residents should take tornado precautions.

As of 8 a.m., no tornado has been confirmed in this area.

A tornado watch has been issued for Grimes, Brazos and Burleson counties until 1 p.m.

Stay with First Alert 25 for more updates.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.