One tornado touched down South of College Station

Early Saturday morning, a tornado warning was issued for parts of Burleson and Brazos counties. That warning expired at 8:15 a.m.

The National Weather Service said there was likely one tornado that touched now during this warning South of College Station.

There was also a tornado watch for these counties that expired at 1 p.m.

