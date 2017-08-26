One tornado touched down South of College Station - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

One tornado touched down South of College Station

Early Saturday morning, a tornado warning was issued for parts of Burleson and Brazos counties. That warning expired at 8:15 a.m. 

The National Weather Service said there was likely one tornado that touched now during this warning South of College Station. 

There was also a tornado watch for these counties that expired at 1 p.m. 

