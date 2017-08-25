Report: Rockport building collapsed with people trapped inside

South Korea says North Korea has fired several unidentified projectiles to the sea in what appears to be the latest weapons tests for the country that has been rapidly expanding its nuclear program.More >>
South Korea says North Korea has fired several unidentified projectiles to the sea in what appears to be the latest weapons tests for the country that has been rapidly expanding its nuclear weapons and missile program.More >>
Texas residents and officials are preparing for Hurricane Harvey, which the National Hurricane Center says has strengthened to a Category 2 storm.More >>
Texas residents and officials are preparing for Hurricane Harvey, which the National Hurricane Center says has strengthened to a Category 2 storm.More >>
In a preliminary report released by the National Weather Service, the Rockport - Aransas emergency manager reported that a building collapsed with people trapped inside and squad car windows broken.More >>
In a preliminary report released by the National Weather Service, the Rockport - Aransas emergency manager reported that a building collapsed with people trapped inside and squad car windows broken.More >>
The Bell County Expo Center is preparing to shelter evacuees fleeing Hurricane Harvey.More >>
The Bell County Expo Center is preparing to shelter evacuees fleeing Hurricane Harvey.More >>
The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has granted Governor Greg Abbott's request for a Presidential Disaster Declaration in response to Hurricane Harvey.More >>
The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has granted Governor Greg Abbott's request for a Presidential Disaster Declaration in response to Hurricane Harvey.More >>