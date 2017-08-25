Report: Rockport building collapsed with people trapped inside - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

By Mayra Monroy, Digital Content Producer
ROCKPORT, TX (KXXV) -

In a preliminary report released by the National Weather Service, the Rockport - Aransas emergency manager reported that a building collapsed with people trapped inside and squad car windows broken. 

No other damage has been reported. 

Hurricane Harvey made landfall around 10 p.m. 

