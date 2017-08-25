Disaster Declaration for Texas signed by President Trump

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has granted Governor Greg Abbott's request for a Presidential Disaster Declaration in response to Hurricane Harvey.

The governor requested the declaration to provide individual assistance, public assistance and hazard mitigation to communities affected by Harvey.

President Donald Trump tweeted Friday night that he has signed the Disaster Proclamation, "which unleashes the full force of government help!"

At the request of the Governor of Texas, I have signed the Disaster Proclamation, which unleashes the full force of government help! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 26, 2017

