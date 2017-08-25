Hurricane Harvey evacuees can stay at Texas state parks for free - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Hurricane Harvey evacuees can stay at Texas state parks for free

By Mayra Monroy, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: TPWD) (Source: TPWD)

Hurricane Harvey has caused several evacuations on the Texas coast. 

Gov. Greg Abbott has opened Texas state parks to evacuees for free. 

Texas Parks and Wildlife said parks in coastal and south Texas regions were closed due to the hurricane but to check this map to see if the park near you is open. 

Please call the park prior to going to check availability. 

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly