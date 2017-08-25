Highlanders ranked in golf preseason coaches’ poll - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Highlanders ranked in golf preseason coaches’ poll

By Katie Engleson, Sports Reporter
The McLennan Highlanders men’s golf team will open the fall 2017 season ranked seventh in the preseason Bushnell Golfweek NJCAA Division I Coaches Poll. The Highlanders have five returning players from the 2016-17 squad that finished in fifth place at the NJCAA Division I National Championship in May.

Indian Hills, the national runner-up in May, sits atop the poll followed by defending national champion Odessa (Texas) in second. Eastern Florida State and Midland (Texas) are third and fourth, respectively, followed by Dodge City (Kansas) and Iowa Western in a tie for fifth. Western Texas, New Mexico and Hutchinson (Kansas) round out the top 10. Central Alabama and Spartanburg Methodist are receiving votes.

McLennan will play on Sept. 9-10 at the Collegiate Amateur Championship in Andrews, Texas.

The first regular season poll will be released Sept. 29.

