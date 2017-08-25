Coast Guard rescues 12 people aboard vessel near Port Mansfield

The Coast Guard rescued 12 people aboard a 160-foot vessel taking on water near Port Mansfield, Texas.

Coast Guard Sector Corpus Christi watchstanders received a report at 3:40 a.m.on Aug.25 of the commercial diving vessel Gulf Justice taking on water with 12 people aboard.

Watchstanders directed the launch of two Coast Guard Air Station Corpus Christi MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrews at 12:40 p.m. after a tug was unable to assist as planned due to not being able to get underway. Watchstanders maintained hourly communication with the vessel operator throughout the morning and afternoon.

The aircrews arrived on scene at 1:03 p.m. and hoisted seven people from the Gulf Justice and transferred them to Charles R Johnson Airport. The aircrews returned to hoist the remaining five people at 2:06 p.m. and transferred them to the airport.

“The Coast Guard was relieved to rescue these 12 people before Hurricane Harvey impacted the rescue efforts, making a bad situation worse,” said Capt. Tony Hahn, commander, Sector Corpus Christi. “ Our crews did a fantastic job collaborating on this rescue.”

All 12 people were reported in stable condition with no injuries.

