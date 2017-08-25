Texas A&M to house 71 students from Galveston campus

Texas A&M the College Station campus is welcoming 71 students (and one dog) who were evacuated by bus from the Texas A&M University-Galveston campus.

The university has opened area apartments and will be providing food and supplies during their stay.

The Texas A&M University-Galveston campus is currently closed for storm preparation.

The College station campus will remain open.

