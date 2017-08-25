Texas A&M to house 71 students from Galveston campus - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Texas A&M to house 71 students from Galveston campus

(Source: Texas A&M University) (Source: Texas A&M University)
COLLEGE STATION, TX (KXXV) -

Texas A&M the College Station campus is welcoming 71 students (and one dog) who were evacuated by bus from the Texas A&M University-Galveston campus.

The university has opened area apartments and will be providing food and supplies during their stay.

The Texas A&M University-Galveston campus is currently closed for storm preparation. 

The College station campus will remain open.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly